The phoenix is a symbol of strength – 8 powerful jewellery pieces for the strong woman in your life In partnership with Thomas Sabo

Whether you’re searching for a thoughtful gift for a friend or looking to treat yourself, choosing jewellery with a hidden meaning always makes it extra special.

From astrology signs to initial pendants, symbolic jewellery is trending. For AW22, Thomas Sabo has unveiled its Rising Phoenix collection, with a range of intricately crafted statement pieces that embody strength and confidence.

As the immortal bird featured in Greek mythology, the phoenix regenerates and is born again, rising from the ashes of its predecessor. It has come to represent hope, renewal, solitude and grace in modern culture, giving us the encouragement to keep our spirits up and soldier on.

With each piece lovingly handmade by skilled craftsmen in solid 925 sterling silver and 18-carat rose, the Rising Phoenix range makes an ideal gift for the strong woman in your family or friendship group.

Also in the new season collection is the Sparkling Brooches story, with 5 twinkling wing, star and moon-shaped brooches in sterling silver, yellow and rose gold to decorate bags, lapels and sweaters for winter and beyond. We’ve selected 8 of our favourite items to impress…

Shop the Thomas Sabo Rising Phoenix collection

Pendant, £698, Thomas Sabo

With each stone individually handset, the Rising Phoenix pendant is embellished with over 130 shimmering studs of cubic zirconia. Also available in sterling silver, this attention-grabbing piece will be appreciated by anyone needing an extra boost of confidence or embarking on a new path or milestone.

Ring, £229, Thomas Sabo

Featuring an intricate wingspan design, this glittering silver and blue ring will add some subtle sparkle to any outfit.

Brooch, £398, Thomas Sabo

With its beautifully delicate 8-point star, this yellow gold brooch is sure to add the festive touch to your eveningwear. Stars also symbolise divine guidance and protection, so this would also make a touching present for a younger sibling or a mentee.

Earrings, £179, Thomas Sabo

A twinkling pair of earrings can transform even the most neutral outfit. Using an elegant wing design, add these to your wish list for party season.

Brooch, £198, Thomas Sabo

Symbolising enlightenment and illumination, the moon is associated with feminine energy – so this crescent-shaped brooch makes a thoughtful gift for your best female friend.

Ring, £298, Thomas Sabo

Crafted from an intricate swirling wingspan, this pretty ring contrasts pale pink and silver stones against a rose gold base. It’s also available in a sterling silver and pale blue colourway and would make a gorgeous addition to any jewellery box.

Bracelet, £169, Thomas Sabo

Gift your own version of a friendship bracelet with this chic silver chain adorned with a phoenix in flight.

Necklace, £198, Thomas Sabo

A great all-rounder, this individual wing pendant will remind its lucky owner to soar. Wings also symbolise freedom, so it could also signify the start of a new adventure.

Shop the Rising Phoenix and Sparkling Brooches collection in Thomas Sabo stores, selected partner stores and online now.