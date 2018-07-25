Love Island's Adam Collard and Zara McDermott shock by getting matching couple's tattoos after just a month of dating Looks like things are serious!

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott have been going from strength to strength since reuniting outside of the Love Island villa, and it seems things have got even more serious for the couple – since both reality stars have got tattoos in tribute to each other! Adam showed off his inking, a small 'Z' on his hand, on his Instagram Stories – in a photograph that sweetly showed Zara resting her hand on his. Zara also posted a video of the romantic moment as they left the tattoo parlour.

The couple marked the moment on Instagram

"Aww, he just got a Z! Cute, eh? Cute!" she could be heard saying over the footage, which saw her holding Adam's hand. Actually, the former civil servant got her own tattoo in tribute to her boyfriend – since the Romford tattoo studio actually shared some pictures of the couple, too.

Zara looks to have chosen to have Adam's initials, 'AC' on the inside of her pinky finger – but has opted not to share it on her own social media for now. The couple seem to be inseparable since Adam left the show – flying straight to see Zara and make their relationship official.

The pair clicked instantly when Zara entered Love Island as a contestant halfway through the series, but Adam was left behind when she was voted out after just a few days – and tested their relationship when he coupled up with new islander Darylle Sargeant shortly after. But it seems all is forgotten now, and the happy couple are stronger than ever.

Love Island's big finale approaches next Monday, and attention has turned to whether favourite to win Dani Dyer will see her famous father enter the villa to meet her new boyfriend Jack Fincham before then. Rumours continue to circulate, though one fan sparked further speculation after spotting Eastenders actor Danny at an airport – leading many to believe he was on his way to Mallorca to appear on the show. Only time will tell…