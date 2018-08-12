Exclusive! Anita Rani reveals her hopes for having Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle on Countryfile Now this would be TV gold!

Countryfile presenter Anita Rani reveals in this week’s HELLO! magazine that the Duchess of Sussex is on her wish list to be a guest on the programme. "She’s an incredible, very cool, stylish woman," she says of Prince Harry’s enchanting wife Meghan. "I also love her for declaring she’s a feminist. It would be great to have her – and Kate [the Duchess of Cambridge] – on Countryfile and get an insight into their countryside. They’d be a dream to interview."

In the exclusive interview with HELLO! Anita, 40, who grew up in Bradford speaking English and Punjabi, also reveals how her Indian parents supported her ambitions. "My parents encouraged me to follow my dreams," she says. "I was – and still am – outspoken, confident, and focused on what I want to do. The best advice was from my mum, who told me to let nothing hold me back – and never to tread on people to get to where I wanted." Anita, who has been a presenter on Countryfile since 2015, also addresses the hot topic of workplace inequality and the gender pay gap.

"It’s wonderfully empowering to hear women and people of colour finally being able to speak out about inequality. Our experiences and chances haven’t been the same for generations. It’s time we all accepted that and worked towards redressing the balance. Pay should be equal."

