EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor grow close

Your weekly EastEnders spoilers for Monday 27 September to Friday 31 September

EastEnders fans will be relieved to hear that Hayley Slater's pregnancy is about to get exposed. Viewers know that Kat Moon's cousin is expecting her estranged husband Alfie's baby, and has been doing everything in her power to stop her family from finding out. Elsewhere, Phil and Sharon's relationship is under fire after a blazing row, while Sharon grows closer to Keanu Taylor. Billy Mitchell pines over Honey after she grows closer to Adam, but realises he has overstepped the mark when he pleads with her not to go on a date with him in front of Janet and William.

Monday 27 September – Hayley asks Kim to lie for her

Hayley is worried after Jean buys her a babygrow, and things only go from bad to worse when Stacey discovers Jean returning it. Jean lies and says she was buying it for Kim, causing Hayley to ask Kim to lie for her. However, Stacey isn’t fooled, especially when she later spots Hayley's baby bump when she catches Jean helping her to adjust her clothes. Elsewhere in Albert Square, Phil becomes suspicious of Sharon's behaviour, oblivious of what happened with Dennis and Keanu and the gang. Phil later finds out the truth when Karen lets slip some of the details after giving Dennis back his jacket. An angry Phil fires Keanu for getting involved, and is angered further when Keanu stands up for Sharon. In other news, Honey admits to Billy that she went on a date with Adam when he arrives to visit Mariam and Arshad.

Keanu and Sharon grow close

Tuesday 28 September – Keanu invites Sharon for a drink

Sharon is determined that Dennis doesn’t know about her fight with Phil, although this proves difficult when he refuses to talk to her. There is clear chemistry between Sharon and Keanu when she pays him a visit, and she later confides in Linda that she has ben flirting with a younger man. After being left alone in the E20 by jay, Keanu asks Sharon out for a drink. But what will she decide? Jean begs Stacey not to tell anyone else about Hayley's pregnancy, but Stacey grows suspicious that Martin could be the father. While Hayley denies it, Stacey continues to push for the truth, causing Hayley to snap and tell her that she can't wait to leave.

The Slater family hear about Hayley's baby news

Thursday 30 August – The Slaters find out about Hayley's pregnancy

Jean tells everyone that Hayley is pregnant after worrying that she will leave Walford. But how will her family react? Sharon and Phil, meanwhile, start to make up, and Sharon is delighted when she sees tickets for Spain on his laptop, and thinks that he is taking her away on a romantic trip. Sharon later prepares a Spanish-themed meal to thank Phil, but Keanu then turns up to talk to her. Billy is upset when he finds out that his children have met Adam, but later tells Honey that he just wants her to be happy.

Honey goes on her date with Adam

Friday 31 August – The Carters are unnerved

The Carter family are left worried following a series of strange events, and wonder if Stuart is behind them. Honey, meanwhile, goes on a date with Adam, but Billy pleads with her not to go. However, when he realises that Janet and William were watching, he realises that he has overstepped the mark.

