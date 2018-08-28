EastEnders spoilers: There's a shock shooting in The Vic Your weekly spoilers for Monday 3 September to Friday 7 September

EastEnders are making an explosive entrance into autumn with a shock shooting in The Vic, but producers are keeping tight-lipped about just who is involved, and whether or not the victim will survive. The shooting coincides with the return of Stuart Highway, who has been making the Carter family's lives a misery since he turned up in Albert Square over the summer. Elsewhere, Jack Branning's plan to propose to Mel Own backfires when a surprise visitor turns up out of the blue, while Keanu Taylor and Sharon Mitchell share a big secret when Keanu witnesses something shocking by the canal.

There's a shock shooting the The Vic

Monday 3 September – Stuart Highway returns, and there's a shooting in The Vic

Stuart Highway rocks the Carter family when he turns up and causes more drama, leading to Mick confronting him. Tina, meanwhile, is angry when she finds out that Stuart's other victim, Dylan, has retracted his statement to the police, having been terrified of what Stuart might do to him. Later, unbeknown to everyone, Stuart lays waiting in The Vic, and soon a gunshot goes off. But who fired it, and who has been shot? Elsewhere, Amy asks Jack when he is going to marry Mel, giving him food for thought.

MORE: EastEnders' Trevor Morgan looks unrecognisable since his acting days

The Carter family are rocked by a series of unfortunate events

Tuesday 4 September – Keanu Taylor spots something suspicious

Following the shooting, everyone in Albert Square is on edge as an ambulance and the police arrive to investigate what happened. Dennis is shaken and asks Sharon to sit with him, while Keanu spots someone acting suspiciously by the canal. Jack, meanwhile, has big plans to propose to Mel, but they backfire when Mel's ex-husband Ray arrives out of the blue.

Keanu Taylor makes a shock discovery

Thursday 6 September – Mel is rocked by her ex-husband turning up

Mel is still in shock at seeing Ray in Albert Square, and it soon comes to light that Hunter was the one responsible for his reappearance. As she questions her feelings, Mel later returns home and orders Hunter to bed before making a call to Ray. Keanu, meanwhile, confides in Sharon about what he saw by the canal, and she is left stunned, telling him not to tell the police. Just what did he witness? The police continue to work out what happened on the night of the shooting as they try to find out who was behind it.

READ: EastEnders reveal major change to happen to the soap

Mel Owen's ex-husband turns up

Friday 7 September – The police make a surprise arrest after the shooting

After the shooting, the police make a surprise arrest, but have the found the right culprit? Jack is keen to sort out everything with Mel following his failed proposal, and Keanu and Sharon meet up to discuss what happened at the canal. Sharon then gives Keanu money in a bid to ensure he stays quiet, but he posts it back through her letterbox, and refuses her phone call.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.