You can now apply to go on Great British Bake Off - find out how! Find out how to apply here!

Do you think you have what it takes to go on the Great British Bake Off? Channel 4 has started to look for the next 12 contestants to amaze viewers will their inventive baking creations, and have opened up the applications for the 2019 series. The application site, which closes on Sunday 6 January, reads: "The Great British Bake Off kneads you. We're looking for a gourmet selection of amateur bakers to enter the tent for the tenth series of The Great British Bake Off. If you or someone you know can prove to perfection and rise to the occasion, then why not apply now. GOOD LUCK!"

Could you be getting judged by Prue Leith this time next year?

The questions on the application for Bake Off include: 'How long have you been baking for','How/why did you first start baking?', Who taught you to bake?' and 'How does baking make you feel?' It also asks applicants to describe their style of baking, and what their signature bake is. The form goes on to ask whether applicants consider themselves to be an expert baker and why, their level of experience at making various pastries, biscuits and meringue, and if there is anything they don't enjoy baking and why.

The final of Bake Off will air on Tuesday, with Ruby, Rahul and Kim-Joy competing to win the coveted glass plate prize! The final will make history as the trio of finalists will be baking outside while shaded by parasols and cooking on open flame for the first time ever for the technical challenge. The other two challenges will include making donuts for the signature challenge, and creating a landscape-themed bake for the showstopper task.

