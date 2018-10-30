You have to read Terry's emotional letter of thanks to Great British Bake Off fans The baker's wife sadly passed away last year, and the show had helped to take his mind off it

Great British Bake Off's Terry won fans hearts during his time on the show thanks to his creative yet risky bakes, his eccentric hobbies and his love of baking. Ahead of Tuesday night's finale, GBBO's official Twitter page shared a letter from the contestant, who isn't on social media, thanking fans for all of their encouragement. He wrote: "I would like to express a massive thank you to everybody who has supported me and my family over the last few months. We are so overwhelmed by the huge response we have received and I am particularly grateful for all your kind words online and on social media."

Terry was a fan favourite

Speaking about his wife, who passed away last year, he continued: "It has been a difficult time since the loss of my wife and when my daughter applied for the show on my behalf we never could have expected the wonderful reaction that we have experienced and continue to receive." He concluded his letter reflecting on his time in the tent, adding: "In the tent it was tough and difficult at times (a melting Eiffel Towel for example). I thank you all for seeing the vision! But it has been so very enjoyable and I have made some wonderful lifelong friends. I am very excited for the future and again would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their love and encouragement."

Fans were quick to praise his beautiful letter, with one writing: "Aww! That's just the sweetest thing I have seen on the internet today! People like Terry are one of the reasons #gbbo has been fab this year. Can't wait for tonight but don’t want it to end!" Another person joked: "I hope he and his obstinate horse are having a lovely time together. What a wonderful note."

