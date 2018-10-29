Celebrity Bake Off guests have been confirmed and fans are delighted for this duo's reunion Are you ready for the return of the goth detectives?

Every year, celebrity fans of the Great British Bake Off have a turn at showing what they can do in the Bake Off tent for charity, and the latest group of stars have been revealed! Celebs who will be trying their hand at baking include Michelle Keegan, Caroline Flack, Jeremy Paxman, Rylan Clark-Neal and Being Human actor, Russell Tovey. Fans were also delighted to see that Russell Brand will be taking part on the show, which will reunite him with his Big Fat Quiz of the Year teammate, GBBO presenter Noel Fielding.

The pair are good friends

Taking to Twitter to discuss the news, one person wrote: "Ermahgerdddddddd Russell Brand doing Celebrity Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding hosting has made my week! GOTH DETECTIVES REUNITED!!!! I need it NOW!!!" Another person added: "Russell Brand is going to be on Celebrity @BritishBakeOff. With Noel Fielding. Someone should have warned me." A third person joked: "If cakes AND Noel fielding AND Russell Brand all in one tent for celeb Bake Off doesn't get you buzzed I don't know whatever will tbh."

READ: Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding's net worth

Loading the player...

Speaking about the charity episode for Stand Up To Cancer, executive producer of Love Productions, Kieran Smith, said: "All of us have been affected by cancer in some way or other and Love are proud to once again partner with Stand Up To Cancer. We hope the prospect of 20 famous bakers sweating it out in our famous white tent proves hugely entertaining, but most importantly helps raise vital funds for a very worthwhile cause." Channel 4 head of formats and features Sarah Lazenby added: "Stand Up To Cancer has become a force to be reckoned with in the fight against cancer. As part of the fundraising campaign, this year's special celebrity editions of Bake Off managed to raise millions of pounds to fund groundbreaking cancer trials."

READ: Noel Fielding talks fatherhood for the first time