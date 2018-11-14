I'm a Celeb producers tried to make Paul Burrell talk about Princess Diana, according to Janet Street Porter It turns out there is more going on behind the I'm a Celeb cameras than we realised

Janet Street Porter has revealed that I'm a Celebrity producers encouraged her to ask her fellow camp mate, Paul Burrell, about Princess Diana during their time on the reality show back in 2004. Chatting on Loose Women, the panellist admitted that they would often request that she go to the diary hut to encourage her to get Paul to talk about his most famous employer, explaining: "[Paul] said he didn't want to talk about the Queen or the Royal Family and producers kept taking me off to the diary hut and telling me, 'Get him to talk about Diana!' It wasn't that difficult."



She also admitted that she had no idea who any of her fellow celebs, who included Natalie Appleton, Vic Reeves and Joe Pasquale, when she first met them, joking: "When they unveiled them all in the hotel when we were going in I had no idea who any of them were. My problem was they would never stop talking and there was all this fighting."

Paul did indeed open up about the Princess during his time in the jungle. Speaking about her death caused by a car crash in 1997, he said: "It was an accident – in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong man." He also opened up about Diana's mother Frances Shand Kydd, saying: "She wasn't a very kind person… Diana was the daughter who came very late and then she left her husband, Earl Spencer and went to Australia… and Diana always thought it was her fault that mummy had left her, it was all her fault." Janet's comments about her time in the jungle have come shortly after the 2018 line-up was revealed, with Harry Redknapp, John Barrowman and Rita Simons among those entering the jungle.

