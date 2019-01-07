Ruth Langsford says she feels rejected by Strictly Come Dancing pros The Loose Women star appeared on the BBC One dance show in 2017

Ruth Langsford often talks about how much she enjoyed her time on Strictly Come Dancing, but during an appearance on Sunday Brunch, the Loose Women star admitted that she no longer speaks with the professional dancers from the show. Ruth was partnered with Anton Du Beke in 2017, and made the surprising confession during a candid chat about the show – in which host Simon Rimmer and fellow guest, actress Gemma Atkinson, were also part of in the same year. Ruth was asked by Tim Lovejoy if their Whatsapp group was still active, to which she replied: "Do you know what happens when they get their new partners? They get a new group. We all felt a bit rejected if I'm honest."

The This Morning host continued: "We still do [talk], but we don't with the professionals." Sophie Ellis-Bextor, 39, was also on the show, and revealed that when she starred in Strictly back in 2013, they didn’t have a Whatsapp group. "We didn’t have a Whatsapp group, but we were still close," she said. Ruth and Anton came ninth when they took part in Strictly, and Ruth was Anton's biggest cheerleader when he competed in the show last year alongside Susannah Constantine. The pair were the first to leave the competition, but Ruth had spoken to Susannah before the series started to wish her good luck and to give her advice.

During her time on Strictly Come Dancing, Ruth had spoken about how much she enjoyed dancing with Anton during an interview with HELLO!. Describing 52-year-old Anton as "a fabulous dancer and a dream partner", Ruth said: "Anton is so funny. He reminds me a lot of my husband in terms of banter. We share a similar sense of humour, which is why I’m so thrilled he’s my partner. Anton’s a good teacher and we work hard, but he makes everything so much fun. He’s intuitive, too. He knows instinctively when I’m tired or struggling or about to cry. That’s when he’ll stop and say, ‘Let’s go and get a cup of tea.’ So he senses what I need, when I need it. He’s a fabulous dancer and a dream partner."

