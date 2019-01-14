Megan Barton Hanson hits out at boyfriend Wes Nelson's newly single Dancing on Ice partner Vanessa Bauer The Love Island contestant took to Instagram to address Wes' skating partner

Megan Barton Hanson has made it clear that she is not a fan of her boyfriend Wes Nelson's Dancing on Ice professional skating partner, Vanessa Bauer. The former Love Island contestant, who has been in a relationship with Wes since the pair took part in the reality show which finished in July 2018, posted an Instagram story where she suggested that Vanessa split with her longterm boyfriend as 'tactics'.

Megan has been dating Wes since July 2018

Posting a selfie, the caption read: "@vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend! You've never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn't even look me in the eye LOL. Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one tweeting: "I cannot believe Megan is going in on Wes' dance partner on Instagram. Surely not." Another added: "Feel for Wes!! Surely it's going to make it harder for him to progress."

Loading the player...

Megan appears to have responded to a report by The Sun that Vanessa had split from her boyfriend Louis Nathaniel ahead of the first Dancing on Ice episode. Wes previously opened up about his relationship with his skating partner, making it clear that their relationship was strictly professional. He said: "It's really important to have good chemistry with your partner. Not too much chemistry... I've got a girlfriend. Anyone who knows me knows I'm super competitive and Vanessa is the reigning champion. We've got to win again!" Megan also cheered Wes on from the audience on the night, and kept her composure after judge Christopher Dean called Wes and Vanessa a "beautiful couple".

