Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn on whether Sinead Tinker will leave soap The talented actress appeared on Monday's Loose Women to talk about the heartbreaking story

Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn has had viewers in tears with her harrowing portrayal of Sinead Tinker in the ITV soap. Sinead discovered she had stage three cervical cancer while pregnant with Daniel Baldwin's baby, and this week she will give birth early in emotional scenes. On Monday, Katie appeared on Loose Women, where she lifted the lid on her soap future in heartbreaking story. She told the panel when asked whether she knows what will happen next: "I don’t, and I quite like that as it makes it quite real. All I know is it's a long running story."

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn opened up about her character's harrowing storyline

Katie also spoke about the research she has done to get into her character's mindset, and admitted that she felt like a fraud after meeting real life victims. The actress was introduced to charity Mummy's Star, which was set up by Pete Wallroth – whose own wife sadly discovered she had cancer while pregnant, and passed away ten weeks after giving birth. Katie said of meeting Pete: "When I was in a meeting with him I felt like a fraud, I am just an actress." Katie added that she: "Tries to morph into character as much as possible" while playing Sinead, but can't help but feel effected by it. "I'm not going to lie, I'm not going to say it's a walk in the park. It is depressing. But I do feel like a fraud, I get to go home afterwards," she said.

Sinead will give birth to her and Daniel's son early this week

While Katie very much enjoys acting on Coronation Street, with the nature of her storyline she knows that there is a chance her character might not survive. She recently spoke to the Sunday Post about the impact it would have if she left, saying: "I've really enjoyed my time on the Street and it'd be amazing if I got to stay as it is like a family here. But at the same time, as an actor, I'd love to go out there and see what there is."

As a result of Katie and Daniel actor Rob Mallard's incredible performances, Coronation Street producer Ian MacLeod has admitted that he still hasn’t decided on the outcome. He said at a Coronation Street press event: "Certainly, the longer it goes on the harder it becomes to kill Sinead because Katie and Rob have been so good in it – they're almost acting their way off the butcher's block. I have an open mind about it. There's a beautiful story to tell with an optimistic ending but equally, a very truthful story to tell where it doesn't work out."

