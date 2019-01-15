Love Island's Wes Nelson opens up about Dancing on Ice 'curse' Wes is dating Megan Barton Hanson who he met on the show

Forget the Strictly Come Dancing curse! Love Island star Wes Nelson has been forced to speak out about the supposed Dancing on Ice curse, insisting that there's no such thing. Wes, whose girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson has been publicly feuding with his dance partner on the show Vanessa Bauer, took to Instagram to clarify the rumours.

"Give it a rest with this Dancing on Ice curse… it's laughable," he wrote on his Stories. Wes also defended his girlfriend after some reports claimed she looked like a "scorned ex" watching Wes and Vanessa dance on the ice together. "Give the girl a break," he wrote. "I can assure you she's fully supportive of me and my career. She's human and can't smile two hours in a row."

Megan, Wes and his dance partner Vanessa – who won Dancing on Ice last year – have been at the centre of much drama this week. Wes and Vanessa were praised for being a "beautiful couple" on the ice, with judge Christopher Dean saying: "If you could choose two people on the ice this would be it." Voiceover Sam Matterface also noted that Wes and Vanessa looked "perfect together," but joked that Megan, who was watching in the audience, needn't worry.

Following the show, Megan hit out at Vanessa, claiming that her recent break-up from her longterm boyfriend Louis Nathaniel was tactical. "@vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend! You've never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night, you didn't even look me in the eye LOL. Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe," Megan wrote.

Wes and his dance partner Vanessa Bauer

Vanessa has since spoken out, sharing some elegant snaps of herself on the ice with fellow professional Hamish Gaman, and cryptically writing: "Because whenever I'm on the ice everything is good again." After thanking fans for their votes, love and support, she added the hashtags "#strongwoman" and "#womenempowerment".

