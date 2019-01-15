Dancing On Ice: Wes Nelson's partner Vanessa Bauer thanks fans for support following Megan Barton Hanson's accusation Wes' girlfriend Megan hit out at Vanessa on Monday

Wes Nelson's Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer has spoken out, following claims from Wes' girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson that she recently broke up with her boyfriend as 'tactics'. On her own Instagram page, she posted some elegant snaps of herself on the ice with fellow professional Hamish Gaman, cryptically writing: "Because whenever I'm on the ice everything is good again." She went on to thank fans for their support, adding: "I’m so grateful for yesterday’s voting window number. There is nothing in the world I am more passionate about and that makes me happier than figure skating! Last night's number was an absolute dream. I can’t thank everybody enough for all the love and support."

Image: Instagram @vanessabauer_skates

Her post came following an outburst from Megan on her Instagram Story, which was later deleted. It read: "@vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend! You've never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn't even look me in the eye LOL. Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe."

The Love Island star appears to have responded to a report by The Sun that Vanessa had split from her boyfriend Louis Nathaniel ahead of the first Dancing on Ice episode. After deleting the accusations, she thanked her own fans for their support on the issue, with a screenshot of a message that had been sent to Wes. "Such a lovely message a lady sent to Wes," she wrote. "I knew being famous wasn't going to be easy. But wow! Thank you for all your kind words. It has helped me today more than you realise."

