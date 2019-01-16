Amy Barlow's baby's dad revealed in Coronation Street following pregnancy shock It's all about to kick off at the Barlows…

Coronation Street is no stranger to tackling controversial storylines, and next week viewers will be in for a shock when schoolgirl Amy Barlow reveals that she is pregnant. The long-running storyline will begin when Amy confides in her grandmother, Liz McDonald, having tried to get a termination while bunking off school. And after being persuaded by Liz to tell her parents Tracy Barlow and Steve McDonald, it all kicks off when Steve demands to know who the father of his daughter's baby is. Steve will be seen accusing Aadi Alahan and even Amy's cousin Simon Barlow, after she is seen talking to him. However, the dad will be revealed as none other than Simon's enemy, Tyler Jefferies, The Sun reports.

Amy Barlow will tell her parents that she's pregnant next week

Gang leader Tyler made Simon's life a misery, and was first introduced on the cobbles in March 2018. Tyler was quick to have a negative influence on Simon and caused him to misbehave – even helping to mug Audrey Roberts – which resulted in her being hospitalised. Although he has since left Weatherfield, Tyler and his mum Vicky are expected to make a return in the next few weeks as Amy's pregnancy storyline continues to unfold.

Next week, Amy will discover that she's already ten weeks pregnant after having a scan, and is horrified to learn that she would need to have a surgical termination. Amy will also make a big decision about her baby after talking to Faye Windass, who gave birth to a daughter named Miley in 2015, when she was just 13.

Amy's baby's dad will be revealed as gang leader Tyler

Amy's pregnancy will be actress Elle Mulvaney's first major storyline. Elle has been in Coronation Street since 2010, and has proved her popularity throughout the years for her sassy portrayal of Amy – who is famous for her one-liners and put-downs. Most recently, Amy was seen giving Tracy and Steve a contract that she had drawn up after being tired of their on-off relationship, and even threatened to divorce them. In 2017, Elle's work was recognised when she won the Best Young Actor award at the British Soap Awards.

