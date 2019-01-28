Gemma Collins speaks out after dramatic Dancing on Ice fall The TOWIE star finished at the bottom of the leaderboard

After a week of drama off the ice, Gemma Collins tried to shift her Dancing on Ice experience back to the skating, only to be brought down to Earth by a horrifying fall on Sunday night. Performing to Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back to Me Now, the TOWIE star lost her balance in the song's final moments, painfully face-planting on the ice.

Taking to social media the following day, Gemma thanked her fans for their votes nonetheless, and wrote: "Absolutely devastated & embarrassed, my heart is broken but when I went down I thought of Tyson Fury & knew I had to get back up & carry on!" She continued: "Can't thank you enough for your support on social media & picking up the phone to vote! [I'm] in a lot of pain but bring on fantasy week!"

On Sunday, Gemma impressively managed to smile for the final moments of the song after her fall, but she was clearly shaken. As the music ended, she was seen crying on the shoulder of her professional partner Matt Evers. Despite the painful fall, Gemma and Matt went on to score her highest marks of the series so far.

Absolutely devastated & embarrassed, My heart is broken but when I went down I thought of @Tyson_Fury & knew I had to get back up & carry on! Can’t thank you enough for your support on social media & picking up the phone to vote! Im in a lot of pain but bring on fantasy week!👸⛸ pic.twitter.com/EncpcTfwxh — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) January 28, 2019

A week after their infamous clash, the reality star even gained praise from judge Jason Gardiner, who complimented her on her hard work. "When you apply yourself, you improve," he said. "There was an improvement here." Finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard, Gemma was saved once again from the skate-off, whilst Grease actress Didi Conn left the competition.

Gemma's boyfriend, fellow TOWIE star James Argent, admitted that the fall had been terrifying to watch, as he feared that "she might be unconscious or [have] lost some teeth". He went on to sing Gemma's praises, writing: "The way she got up & carried on was AMAZING!!! You worked so hard this week GC & have done us so proud!"

