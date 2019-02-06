Loose Women make huge announcement about Christine Lampard What lovely news!

Loose Women fans will have something to look forward to on Thursday, as popular panellist Christine Lampard will be making a return to the show! The news was announced at the end of Wednesday's episode by anchor Ruth Langsford, who said: "Tomorrow will be Christine's first show back." Christine has been keeping a low profile since the birth of her baby daughter Patricia in September, and will no doubt fill in the panel and audience at home about life as a mum. From the few photos Christine has posted of herself and Patricia on her Instagram account over the past few months, it looks as if she has taken to motherhood luck duck to water.

Christine Lampard welcomed her first baby in September

Over the weekend, Christine celebrated her 40th birthday and was pictured in London with her baby daughter. While she kept her plans private, Loose Women's official Instagram account marked her big day with a tribute post, which promoted fans to wish her many happy returns.

Christine just ahead of baby Patricia's arrival

Patricia is Christine's first child with husband Frank Lampard. When announcing the happy news shortly after her arrival, she said: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love." Patricia's name is a clear nod to Frank's late mother Pat, who passed away in 2008 after losing her battle with pneumonia. Pat was the twin of Harry Redknapp's wife, Sandra, and both Christine and Frank are close with the celebrity couple. Christine even showed her support for Harry during his time on I'm A Celebrity, and posted a sweet photo of herself and Patricia staying up to watch him crowned King of the Jungle in December.

Christine is also a doting stepmum to Frank's two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. The star revealed ahead of Patricia's arrival that the girls were "besides themselves" with excitement, and that they were very much hoping for a baby sister. She added that Patricia was the first grandchild for her parents, making it even more exciting for the entire family.

