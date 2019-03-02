Everything you need to know about All Together Now

Saturday nights are about to get seriously exciting, as the newest singing contest All Together Now returns for its second series. The talent show will replace The Greatest Dancer - after Ellie Ferguson was crowned winner last month - but what exactly is Altogether Now? Find out everything you need to know about the BBC series here…

When is All Together Now back on TV?

The first episode of the second series of All Together Now airs on Saturday 2 March at 7:30pm on BBC One. It will run for six episodes.

What is All Together Now?

All Together Now is a talent contest which lets a range of talented singers take to the stage in front of a panel of 100 judges (called The 100). The unique aim of the game is for each contestant to get as many members of the panel to singalong to their song during the performance. Whoever wins the final with the most points will walk away with a whopping £50,000 prize.

Who are the All Together Now panellists?

Comedian Rob Beckett presents the show with the help of Head Panellist Geri Horner. The 100 panel is made up of mix of 100 singers, including drag artist Divina De Campo, YouTube sensation Talia Mar and gospel choir leader Mr. Fabulous. The eclectic and fiercely talented group make for some great entertainment.

What are the rules on All Together Now?

Soloists, groups, amateurs and professionals can all enter the competition. It's all about getting those panellists up on their feet and singing along. For each one that does, a score is awarded to the act.

The series starts with the heats, where each contestant tries to get onto the top-three podium by gaining as many points as they can. The top acts from each heat will make it through to the final, but anyone in second and third place will have to battle it out in the tiebreaks or the sing-off. Then, ten acts will sing in the grand final.

Who won the last series of AlL Together Now?

Michael Rice won the very first series of Altogether Now, wowing The 100 with his performances, especially his rendition of Tina Turner's classic song Proud Mary, which got all 100 on their feet.

So get ready to dance around your living room!