Emmerdale won't have any men in Friday's episode for International Women's Day Here come the Emmerdale girls!

Emmerdale is celebrating a very special episode in honour of International Women's Day – and there are no boys allowed! The show, which will air on Friday, has been entirely written, produced, directed and filmed by a female led crew, and will feature almost all of the women in the Emmerdale cast. Speaking about the episode, executive producer Jane Hudson explained: "I believe soaps are leading the way with gender equality on set. This is a great opportunity for Emmerdale to show the female talent we have both in front and behind the camera."

The episode will only feature female characters

Producer Kate Brooks added: "Our international women’s day episode is not only a celebration of women in the broadest sense of the word, but also a showcase for the female talent we have in the television industry. We wanted the episode to be character driven and story led, exploring all aspects of what it’s like to be a women in 2019." Fans were quick to praise the episode, with one writing: "Massive well done to @emmerdale for doing this a special episode to celebrate #InternationalWomansDay2019 #GirlPower."

Another added: "So this year #internationalwomensday #IWD2019 is themed around balance and Emmerdale's creators seem to have understood the purpose of this brilliantly with an all women acting, producing and staffing show tonight, so very balanced, very well done to you." Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle, also opened up about the episode, saying: "I really enjoyed filming these scenes as they were beautifully written and I was honoured to play a role in this episode. We work with a fabulous team, day in and day out, on Emmerdale so it was interesting they pooled all the female crew and cast into one team."

