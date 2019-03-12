When is Red Nose Day? Everything you need to know about Comic Relief 2019 Here is the line up...

Red Nose Day is a fundraising campaign run by Comic Relief that strives to bring people together to have fun and ultimately raise money and awareness to help end child poverty. After 30 years, the charity revealed in March 2015 that it had raised in excess of £1bn. Since its launch in 1988, Red Nose Day takes place every two years to raise money at homes, schools and throughout work places. The BBC hosts a night of comedy and entertainment in a bid to inspire individuals to donate to help those in the UK and internationally. In the run up to the big charity day there are a variety of programmes airing across the BBC to raise money. Here's everything you need to know…

When is Red Nose Day?

This year, Red Nose Day is on Friday 15 March 2019. The television show will air on BBC One from 7 to 10pm, before switching to BBC Two at 10pm until 10:35pm and swapping back to BBC One at 10:35pm until 00:30am.

Who is presenting Comic Relief 2019?

David Tennant, Joe Sugg, Paddy McGuinness, Emma Willis, Alesha Dixon and Zoe Ball are amongst the celebrities who will be presenting the show this year alongside co-founder, Lenny Henry.

What is planned?

Celebrity Apprentice

Alan Sugar was joined by Baroness Brady and Claude Littner for the celebrity episode

Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief aired on 7 March 2019 and 8 March 2019 at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on the ten famous faces' fight for victory on BBC iPlayer. Amongst the celebrity candidates were television personality, Rylan Clark-Neal, Britain's Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden, and Dragon's Den star Kelly Hoppen. In the first episode, X Factor judge Ayda Williams managed to rope husband Robbie Williams into performing at their cabaret night, with the competitors calling upon their celebrity friends to help them raise as much money for charity. Speaking on This Morning alongside Rylan, Alan Sugar's aid Claude Littner explained the benefit that celebrities had in their ability to pull in favours from A-lister friends, including Simon Cowell, Piers Morgan and even Cher! Watch now on BBC iPlayer to find out which team won and who was fired by Sir Alan Sugar.

Comic Relief Kilimanjaro

The celebrities climed 5,895 metres

The hour-long BBC documentary airing on BBC Two at 9pm on 13 March will follow a handful of celebrities who will attempt to climb Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief. The gruelling trek will air exactly ten years after Gary Barlow, Cheryl, Fearne Cotton and Chris Moyles initially ascended the mountain for charity. The brave celebrities include Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, former MP Ed Balls, broadcaster Anita Rani, Love Island's Dani Dyer, BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong, NFL star Osi Umenyiora and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The climb to the top, a 5,895-metre ascent, took eight days. Anita Rani spoke exclusively to HELLO! on the second day of the climb to explain she was suffering severe altitude sickness that led her to ball her eyes out "like a small child".

Strictly Come Dancing Decathlon

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will dance for 24 hours

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will dance for 24 hours from the 11 March until 12 March on BBC Radio Two – a challenge the pair are accepting in a bid to beat the Comic Relief record set by Sara Cox for the same challenge. The danceathon can be followed live on Radio Two from 6:30pm on 11 March until 7:30 pm on 12 March. Let's hope the pair can keeeep dancing for the whole 24 hours!

Bodyguard

Richard Madden will be back on our screens

Richard Madden will reprise his role as David Budd for a Comic Relief Bodyguard special. The Golden Globe winner will no longer be protecting the home secretary but will shift his focus to protecting the Red Nose. Sanjeev Bhaskar from Unforgotten amongst other original Bodyguard cast members will appear in this charity special airing on the main Red Nose Day 2019 show on 15 March.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go (Yet) Again

Alan Carr will star in the Mamma Mia special

Mamma Mia, here I go again, my my, how can I resist you? It seems Alan Carr, Jennifer Saunders and Phillip Glenister couldn't resist the chance to be involved in this year's spoof. The all-singing, all-dancing segment directed by Miranda Hart and Sue Perkins will air on the Comic Relief show on 15 March and we can't wait to see their moves!

