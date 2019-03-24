Britain’s Got Talent star dies aged 25 He made it through to the semi finals

Britain’s Got Talent contestant Jack Saunders died last week, aged just 25. Jack was a member of the dance troupe Green Force Five and was set to star in the upcoming series of the ITV talent show. The dancer had also appeared on the X Factor with Lauren Platt in 2014, and Sky One's Got to Dance in 2012, where he reached the finals as part of Unity UK. His family confirmed to The Mirror that Jack died last Sunday. His mother Sandra said: “We don’t know why he did it, he didn’t leave a note. He did not have depression." She continued: “People can’t believe Jack is gone. We are the same. I want people to know that this can happen to any family.” His dad Ian added: “I am so shocked. I keep expecting him to walk past the window.”

Jack had made it through to the BGT semi-finals as part of five-man dance group Green Force Five, performing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams. A spokesman for the Britain’s Got Talent said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Jack’s family and friends during this difficult and devastating time." Jack’s girlfriend, Frankie Hurst, shared a tribute to him on her Facebook page, where she said she was "eternally grateful" to have known him. She wrote: "The kindest, most considerate person who is loved by so many people. You're going to be missed so much."

Suicide is the single biggest killer of men aged under 45 in the UK. Anyone affected by this story can find help on The Samaritans website or call their free helpline on 116 123.

