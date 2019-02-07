See Phillip Schofield's birthday gift to Holly Willoughby that made her cry! So fluffy!

Phillip Schofield has given Holly Willoughby some brilliant birthday gifts on This Morning before, but his latest present might be the best one yet! While presenting the breakfast show on Thursday, Phillip had a basket of puppies wheeled onto the set for his co-presenter's birthday, much to her surprise! The mum-of-three began to cry when she saw the fluffy pooches, and immediately lifted one out to give him a cuddle, before joking to the Home Secretary that she was going to conduct their interview while holding the dog.

Holly couldn't contain her tears after picking up a puppy

Viewers were quick to suggest that Holly adopt one of the puppies, with one person writing: "@Schofe getting @hollywills these puppies on #thismorning for her birthday is one of the cutest things on TV I've ever seen. Keep one!" Another person added: "Holly's husband Dan should surprise her at the end of the show saying we are keeping one! Especially when he sees how emotional the puppy makes her!" A third person joked: "Holly making noises only those puppies can hear!"

Holly celebrated her 37th birthday in style on the This Morning set last year after receiving a rainbow cake from Phillip and the rest of the team live on air. Speaking on Snapchat about her birthday celebrations, Phil said: "We're having a bit of a celebration because it's Holly's birthday on Saturday," he said, before showing John Torode admiring the cake and asking the baker how long it took to make. While Holly will be celebrating her 38th birthday on Sunday, it will be business as usual for the busy TV personality, who will be presenting Dancing on Ice. However, it can be assumed that she will also enjoying the day with her family; her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Chester, Belle and Harry.

