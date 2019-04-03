Everything you need to know about Outlander season 5 Get all the info you need for Outlander season 5!

We might have wait a while until Outlander season five airs, but more and more details are emerging about what we can expect after Droughtlander finishes and we are reunited with Jamie, Claire, Brianna and Roger. Ahead of the show's premiere in late 2019, here's everything you need to know about Outlander season five, including air date, plot and where the new series is being filmed…

When will Outlander season 5 be back?

Although Amazon Prime and Starz has yet to announce the official airdate, the last two seasons of the show premiered in September and October respectively, suggesting that season five will be out later in 2019. It was also confirmed that the show has been renewed for season six, which is expected to be released in 2020. Speaking about the upcoming series, Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said: "Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World."

What will happen in Outlander season five?

The fifth season of Outlander will be loosely based on Diana Gabaldon's fifth novel in the series, The Fiery Cross, however, the new series may combine events from different novels. Speaking at the New York Comic Con in 2018, showrunner Ronald Moore said: "Every year we approach it fresh. Should we keep it a book a season? We've done that up until now. But we've talked about splitting books, and we've talked about combining them."

Should the show follow the book closely, season five will look at Roger and Brianna's relationship and how they get used to being parents to their baby son (and living in the past, of course). Of course, since it's Jamie and Claire there's never trouble far away, and Jamie will have to form a militia in the new world. Jamie is also bitten by a venomous snake while hunting with Roger, and the pair bond over the experience. The actor who plays Roger, Richard Rankin, has previously opened up about his role in season five, telling Fox News that he loves "how his character will evolve as a new husband and father".

When does Outlander season 5 filming begin?

It has already begun! The actress who plays Claire, Caitriona Balfe, recently confirmed that she was back on set for the new series with an Instagram video of herself touring the set. She captioned the post: "And so it begins....... season 5 (yep that's 1, 2, 3, 4, FIVE) prep time!!!! Excuse the shrill shouting but I was very very excited to catch @jongarysteele on the incredible new set he and his team of genius artisans have built!!! Get READY!!" Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna, also shared a series of photos of a stuntman firing a musket on set, writing: "#Outlander Season 5 is going to be [explosion emoji]!"

Speaking of the new series, Caitriona said: "So thrilled to announce that we have been picked up for not one but two more seasons. This series has been such a dream come true and to know that we will get to continue to tell the story of these characters that we love so much makes me so… happy."

Who is in the cast of Outlander season 5?

Caitriona Balfe will of course be returning as Claire, the WWII nurse who accidentally travelled back in time and fell in love with Jamie, played by Sam Heughan! Sam might be rumoured to be auditioning to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, but he will always be Jamie in our eyes! Sophie Skelton will also be reprising her role as Brianna MacKenzie for the fourth time, while her onscreen husband Richard Rankin will be back as Rodger. It can also be assumed that Maria Doyle Kennedy will be reprising her role as Jamie's aunt Jocasta, and Duncan Lacrois will return as everyone's favourite fugitive, Duncan Lacrois.