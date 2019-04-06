Coronation Street praised by fans as they introduce new family to the cobbles We can't wait!

It's an exciting time for Coronation Street, as a new family is expected to land on the cobbles this summer. The Bailey family will move to Weatherfield in June, after buying No.3 from Norris Cole. Fans have praised Corrie bosses for the move as the Baileys will be the streets first black family. The show's producer Iain MacLeod said: "Manchester is a city which has a large proportion of black residents and Weatherfield is part of Manchester. It did feel sort of overdue that we did this and represented modern Manchester a bit more accurately."

READ: Holly Willoughby's exciting London home renovation plans revealed

The family is made up of Dad Edison (Trevor Michael Georges), known as Ed, and Mum Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw), both in their 50s, and their two sons Michael (Ryan Russell) and James (Nathan Graham). The Bailey family will quickly make themselves at home in Weatherfield - but initially rub a few people up the wrong way, before becoming part of the community. Fans might recognise Ryan from his time hosting CBeebies House, while others will remember Lorna from her 12 years on BBC show Doctors.

READ: Here's how much Ant and Dec earned last year

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and relief over the announcement, with one writing: "It's about time, a street in the heart of Manchester and they've never had a black family live there?" Another wrote: "This is AMAZING news. It’s been WAY too long since Corrie had a whole new family." But, another concerned fan had to ask: "Does this mean Emily is never returning?' We'll have to tune ni to find out.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.