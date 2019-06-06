Eamonn Holmes makes cryptic post about negative people The This Morning host spoke out on social media

Eamonn Holmes was in a reflective mood on Wednesday as he made a cryptic post about "nastiness and angry people" on Instagram. The This Morning host was praising his good friend, Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon, when he wrote: "With so much nastiness and angry people around thank you Keith for making us laugh today. Not only a funny man but a genuinely nice one." Fans were quick to comment on the post, which was accompanied by a photo of Eamonn and Keith. One said: "What a lovely thing to say," while another added: "What lovely words and a great picture."

It's been an eventful week for Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford, who enjoyed a day out at Epsom Derby race on Saturday with many of their famous friends, including Clare Balding, Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas. However, their day ended with an unexpected turn when Ruth took a nasty fall on their way out. Both Ruth and Eamonn shared a picture of her injuries on social media. Eamonn was full of sympathy for his wife, and wrote: "Even though there were no fences at @epsomdownsracecourse today ..... my poor @ruthlangsford fell at the last one , ironically while thanking the police and paramedics who kept everyone safe. She's a bit shaken and stirred but fine." Ruth later spoke about her fall on Loose Women, and said that she managed to laugh off the fall but was close to tears once away from the crowds.

While Ruth and Eamonn both have busy careers in the public eye, during their spare time there is nothing they prefer more than spending time together and with their family. Eamonn opened up about one of his favourite pastimes to HELLO! earlier in the year. He said: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

Ruth added: "I am very much a home bird and I don’t get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending it time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

