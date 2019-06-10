James Corden reveals the REAL reason why Gavin and Stacey is returning for a Christmas special We can't wait to see the Christmas special in 2019

James Corden has opened up about bringing Gavin and Stacey back for a one-off Christmas special, and has admitted that he and Ruth Jones wanted to bring it back as they felt they "owed it" to the beloved characters. Chatting to The Times, he said: "Let's see what they’re doing. We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure. Then, once there was, my feeling was, life's too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it. This sounds ridiculously deep, but none of us are promised tomorrow. We're here for a minute, so you have to try to do it all. I'd rather regret something than not do it."

The show is returning after ten years

James and Ruth announced they were bringing back the show for a one-off special back in May in a statement which read: "Over the last 10 years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special. We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy." The cast of the show were delighted, as Rob Brydon shared James' tweet announcement, adding: "SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!!!!!!!" Joanna Page, who plays Stacey, added: "I'm so excited! It's happening!! See you at Christmas!"

Ruth and James have written the Christmas special together

Larry Lamb opened up about the new script on This Morning, explaining: "It's amazing what he (James) and Ruth have managed to do. I finally read the script… it got me… It was like running into someone who was a major part of your life and you're just so happy about it, it didn’t really matter what they were doing… it was just so poignant... It just sort of took me along." He added that the details about the plot were all "super hush hush."

