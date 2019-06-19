Ackley Bridge gives huge hint that Missy doesn't survive shock car accident We hope this isn't true!

Ackley Bridge returned for its third series on Tuesday night, and viewers of the Channel 4 drama were left reeling following its shock cliffhanger. Best friends Nas and Missy had fallen out during the episode, but just as they made peace, the pair stepped out into the road and got hit by a car. The programme ended with them both lying on the ground, and while they were both conscious, teaser photos for the next episode, which were posted by Twitter page Ackley Bridge TV, have left many fans speculating that Missy doesn't survive her injuries. In one photo, Nas is seen looking traumatised as she stands next to Missy's sister Hayley – who is in tears.

Ackley Bridge fans fear that Missy dies after getting run over

In another photo, Ackley Bridge's headmistress, Mandy Carter (played by ex-EastEnders actress Jo Joyner), is pictured looking tearful in a school assembly. Teacher Emma Keane is also seen returning to the school. Emma had a close relationship with Missy, and so viewers were convinced that she had returned to say her goodbyes. One fan wrote in the comments section of the post: "Emma is back because she was like a mum to Missy and she needs to be told that Miss has died? With (actress Liz White) saying that she is only back as a 'guest' appearance, everything points towards this being the case. Nas and Hayley both look broken, Missy is not in the trailer after tonight?" Another viewer wrote: "The picture of the headteacher just makes me think Missy has died and Carter had to do a speech." Another person guessed: "Missy might be in a coma until the final episode, and then she wakes up right at the end?"

Nas is crying in the official trailer - is it something to do with Missy?

The show started off with Missy and Nas going on a trip to Oxford after Nas gets an interview letter to study there. The two girls' relationship is put to the test as Nas starts to imagine life away from West Yorkshire as she looks around the university, while Missy begins to feel lost and out of place. There were many changes at the school itself too, with new starters arriving to shake things up. New cast members on board this series include Downton Abbey star Robert James-Collier, who plays deputy head Martin Evershed, while former Emmerdale actress Charlie Hardwick plays Sue Carp, the school's new director of behaviour.

