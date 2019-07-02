Amy professes love for Curtis as his head is turned by Jourdan in Love Island Well this won't be awkward at all

Tuesday night's recoupling after Casa Amor will certainly be an interesting one on Love Island, as 'half girlfriend and boyfriend' Curtis and Amy look to be in trouble. While Amy has been staying loyal to the professional dancer, Curtis has been getting to know one of their new girls, Jourdan. But will he choose her, or stick with Amy?

Curtis has been chatting to Jourdan

Amy revealed that she thinks that she is in love with Curtis to the girls ahead of recoupling, explaining: "Before I left the Villa, I had started to have an inkling that I might love Curtis. He's my absolute favourite person and I thought I loved him before I came away but then I thought, I don't actually know what love is. Do I just really like him? How do you know when it crosses over into love? Being here and not being able to contact him, not being able to see him has been so gut wrenching for me. I'm like, this is love, 100 per cent. I never thought it would happen to me."

Amy has stayed loyal to Curtis

She continued: "He's my half boyfriend and my best friend rolled into one. I don't think I'm going to tell him though, I'm happy with my little secret that I know I love him." However, Curtis has been having second thoughts about their relationship. Speaking about it in the Beach Hut, he said: "I just need to be true to myself… I'm always thinking about other people. I went in for that kiss with Jourdan to try and give me clarity to see if she is the girl for me or if it's Amy."

Later, he told Jourdan: "I have a good relationship with Amy. I have a good connection with Amy, she's a lovely young lady, she's fascinating. I could see things working with her... But how can somebody go from being in a good relationship to feeling something completely different with somebody else in three days. Loads of people have walked into the villa, I've not even looked at anyone. This is why I don't know why you have swayed me in a different direction. You are clearly stunning, you seem very clever, you seem like you've got a good heart and there clearly is something missing with me and Amy otherwise it wouldn't have happened."

