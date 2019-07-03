Amy is heartbroken in new preview for Love Island Warning, spoilers for Wednesday's episode ahead

A first look at Wednesday night's Love Island has revealed that Amy was devastated by the revelation that Curtis wanted to recouple with new girl Jourdan before he was rejected. The professional ballroom dancer admitted what had happened while she was in Casa Amor, telling her: "I did say, 'I like you, I think you are very attractive and good looking' [to Jourdan] I spoke about you and said everything is perfect with you, everything's great, I can see a future with you. I don't understand why I'm feeling this for anyone else, I was contemplating asking you to be my girlfriend."

Curtis explained what happened to an upset Amy

He added that he also told Jourdan he'd recouple with her, and that she had said no. Amy said: "So she said no, so you were like, 'Oh right then go back to Ames.'" Curtis replied: "I was still going to pursue her then something just clicked. I realised that I had been lying to myself, I'd been lying to everybody and worst of all I'd been lying to you… Our relationship has stuff we need to work on, it really does and I've lied and said it hasn't." Speaking in the Beach Hut, Amy said: "My whole life I've been looking for someone who accepts me for me and I truly thought I'd found that and I thought you'd found that in me… Where do I go from here?"

Amy was devastated by the news

Amy was supported by other girls in the villa, with Maura telling her: "He doesn't [love you] because he wouldn't have done that if he did. That's harsh and I'm sorry. Do you honestly think you deserve this?" After speaking the Maura, Molly-Mae and Lucie, Amy told Curtis: "You have zero respect for me to do that in front of my friends... I feel like I deserve better than to be basically cheated on. I never thought you'd do this to me, you're the perfect man after all. You are not. You can sleep on the day bed again tonight."

