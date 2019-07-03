Find out Amber's reaction following Love Island dumping Spoilers for Wednesday night's episode!

Love Island had perhaps one of its most dramatic episodes ever on Tuesday night after Michael chose to recouple with Joanna, leaving Amber – who returned from Casa Amor having remained loyal to Michael – single. While the episode finished on a cliffhanger, a new preview has revealed Amber's reaction to Michael's wandering eye.

Speaking about why she stayed true to Michael, Amber said: "Because I'm a loyal human being, that's the way that I am, that's what I wanted to do… I had a sneaky feeling. It's disappointing." Speaking to Michael at the fire pit following the recoupling, Amber said: "I just feel if I’m totally honest with you, that biting your tongue thing has come out of the blue and laughing in your face, that was one incident. I thought it was squashed but clearly you hold a grudge."

Ovie comforted Amber

She continued: "It's just what I do, it's not out of disrespect for anyone because I had loads of respect for you. Maybe it was wrong of me to just assume you understood way that I was… just laughing in these situations because it's a bit awkward or I don’t really know what to say. I’m not sure why I laugh but it's certainly not out of disrespect… I assumed you knew me a lot more than you did." Michael replied: "You never really allowed me to open up to you because you didn’t really open up to me. That’s the ultimate point."

Amber and Michael discussed their relationship

Amber appears to have Love Island fans supporting her, with one tweeting: "Disappointed in Michael's speech, no need to trash Amber. Additionally, claiming you couldn't be yourself? You're 28, please fix up." Another added: "Michael just decided that he resented Amber in her absence? And now will brand her entirely justified reaction as pathetic?? Men are what?? All together now."

