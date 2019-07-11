EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite quits soap – find out why Tamzin plays Mel Owen in the BBC One soap

EastEnders have announced the shock news that Tamzin Outhwaite will be bowing out of the show in the next few months, and that she will be filming her final scenes over the next few weeks. Tamzin – who plays Mel Owen in the BBC One soap – reprised her role in Albert Square in early 2018, and has been involved in some major storylines, including the shock death of her ex-husband Ray – who was killed by her son Hunter. Although the show hasn’t given exact details of Mel's departure, it's been revealed that Hunter – played by actor Charlie Winter - will be returning over the summer.

Tamzin Outhwaite is leaving EastEnders

On her departure, Tamzin said: "When John (Yorke) asked me to return to EastEnders back in 2017, I jumped at the chance to play Mel once more but it was only supposed to be for a year. That year quickly passed and I agreed to stay on for another, but now the time feels right to once again pursue other challenges. I will of course miss so many people here at EastEnders, and I will forever have good memories of my time at the show, but I am also excited to experience new roles outside of Walford."

Hunter Owen will be returning to Albert Square

Meanwhile, EastEnders' executive producer Jon Sen said: "We are extremely grateful to Tamzin for reviving the character of Mel Owen back in 2017, allowing EastEnders fans the chance to see one of Walford's most popular characters take centre stage once more. Tamzin is an incredible talent who has set our screens on fire with her wonderful performances in some of our most iconic storylines. We wish her the best of luck for the future."

Although Mel will be leaving Walford, her best friend Lisa Fowler – played by Lucy Benjamin – is set to make a return to the Square in the next few weeks. The pair have been pictured together filming a scene along with Letitia Dean – who plays Sharon Mitchell, and Kellie Bright – who plays Linda Carter.

