Here's why no one is being dumped from Love Island tonight We've done the maths!

Although Love Island left viewers on a cliffhanger on Thursday night's episode after it revealed that Amber had to decide whether she wanted to couple up with Michael or Greg, the stakes aren't too high for the two boys as both of them will be staying in the island whether they are coupled with up Amber or not.

Will Amber choose new boy Greg?

It has been pointed out that, since there are an equal amount of boys and girls in the villa, Amber will choose one of the boys to couple up with while the second boy will go with another girl by default. In the recoupling, we think it is safe to say that Molly Mae and Tommy, Jordan and Anna, Anton and Belle and Curtis and Maura will all couple up, while India will have the chance to choose between Ovie and Chris and Francesca and Harley, who have yet to find romantic connections, could go into friendship couples.

Michael told her that he still has feelings

Fans have been keen for Amber to choose Greg following her on-and-off relationship with Michael, with one writing: "If Amber doesn’t pick Greg, I’ll fly to the Love Island Villa and marry him myself." Another person added: "How is Michael even an option for Amber when Greg is sitting right there with his accent and law degree and RESPECT." A third person joked: "Amber it is NOT a hard decision." After weeks of telling Amber he was no longer interested in her after dumping her for Joanna, Michael confessed that he still had feelings for her, telling her: "I'm a proud guy. I'm going to throw my pride out the window. I'd kick myself if I didn't tell you how I feel and I left tomorrow."

