What to expect from the last few days of Love Island So much to look forward to!

Love Island will be coming to an end in just a few days, and as sad as we are that it is nearly all over, we have some awesome events to look forward to in the next few days! Love Island always ends its run with the same list of hilarious challenges, the first of which is kicking off on Monday's episode. Find out some of the signature moments of the next few days…

The headlines challenge

The islanders will be faced with some of the main headlines over the series, and will have to guess who the headline has been written about. Chris and Harley hosted the event, in which the contestants had to throw drinks from the 'Sidebar of Shame'. Get it?! The headlines in the upcoming episode include 'AMBER'S MUM CAN SEE HER HAVING A ROMANTIC SPARK WITH OVIE,' to which Amber replied: "It's just because she fancies you, I know that’s why!"

Molly-Mae was also annoyed to discover one headline is: 'LOVE ISLAND FANS ACCUSE 'BORED' MOLLY-MAE OF FAKING HER LOVE FOR TOMMY,' saying: "I'm definitely not bored. If people still think I’m fake at this point, what hope have I got?"

The baby challenge

One of the funniest challenges is when the islanders have to be parents for the day and take care of a fake baby. The challenge usually either makes or breaks a couple, particularly when you go racing your babies and end up throwing them across the villa (we're looking at you, Dr Alex). There was also a hilarious incident in the 2017 series which saw Chris well up over his fake baby, 'Cash Hughes'. How will the islanders of 2019 fare?

The parents in the villa

The final week of the villa means one thing, parents day! The mums and dads of the islanders will go to Spain to reunite with their little angels and meet the love interests for the first time, causing some of the shadier contestants to go and hide! Nothing could ever quite top Danny Dyer appearing on FaceTime to have a chat with Jack in 2018, but we're looking forward to meeting the new lot of parents!

The final dates

The remaining couples will go on unique, extra special dates, be it on a boat ride at sunset, a romantic dinner with a private show, or a hot air balloon ride. Of course, it's one last chance to show voters how much they love each other, but we like watching them all the same!