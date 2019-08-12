Paul Hollywood hasn't seen his son in TWO years The rep said that their son Josh had behaved 'admirably' during the time

Paul Hollywood hasn't seen his teenage son in two years, according to The Mail on Sunday. The Great British Bake Off judge split from his wife Alexandra in 2018, and her representative confirmed that he hasn't seen his son since. The rep told The Mail on Sunday: "Paul hasn’t seen his son since November 2017 and the split has been deeply distressing to him. Paul is aware of his son's feelings on the matter... Josh has behaved admirably over the past two years."

Paul split from Alexandra in 2013

Paul and Alexandra were married in 1998 before initially splitting up in 2013. They then reconciled but splitting up for good in 2017 following Paul's relationship with 24-year-old Summer Monteys-Fullam. Paul recently split from Summer, and their break-up hit headlines after he revealed that the relationship ended after she refused to sign a NDA. The judge's solicitor, Tom Amlot, told PA: "I asked Summer to sign an NDA as is standard practice in order to protect Paul's family and their private lives. Summer insisted that she had no intention of selling any stories to the press and declined. I think that her refusal to discuss or sign it caused concern, understandably, so it's not entirely surprising that they have gone their separate ways."

Summer took to Instagram to deny any plans to sell stories about her former flame, writing: "I am very disappointed and distressed by false and highly defamatory statements that Paul has made about me online since our breakup. I have had no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to pursue legal proceedings against Paul in order to obtain vindication. I have never courted publicity over my relationship with Paul and I am deeply disappointed that the relationship has ended in this way. I have no further comment on the matter and ask that my and my family's privacy be respected."

