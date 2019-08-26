Katya Jones reunites with ex-husband Neil ahead of Strictly launch The pair announced the end of their marriage in early August

Katya and Neil Jones have proven that they are very much still close friends following the end of their marriage after Katya revealed that the pair took the same car to Monday night's Strictly Come Dancing launch, along with fellow professional dancers Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell and Nancy Xu. Sharing a clip of them in the car on Instagram stories, she captioned the post: "Red heads on the way to the red carpet. So excited for this."

Katya shared a video on the Strictly stars on their way to the launch

Neil also supported Katya on Sunday when she joined a family football team on a fun day out, and shared several posts from their day on his Instagram Stories. The pair announced that they had decided to split back in early August, and released a joint statement which read: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

Neil and Katya announced their split in early August

The pair's relationship seemed better than ever as they made their way to the launch show, and indeed, the rest of the Strictly stars were out in force on social media as they prepped for the exciting red carpet event. Gorka Marquez shared a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes preparation, and filmed Lisa Armstrong and her fellow makeup artists hard at work! He also revealed that Joe Sugg was hanging out at the event, joking that he loved last year so much that he's just going to do it all over again. In fact, Joe recently revealed that he would be hosting the Strictly official podcast this year along with producer, Kim Winston. Speaking about the new gig, he said: "I am really excited to be continuing my Strictly experience this year by hosting the podcast. The best laughs happen backstage, so I can’t wait to share these special moments with the fans at home."

