John Travolta breaks silence on THAT MTV VMAs mishap Sure, John!

John Travolta has opened up about a slight mishap at the MTV VMA awards on late August, which saw him attempt to try and give the Video of the Year award to drag queen Jade Jolie instead of Taylor Swift. Chatting about the incident on Dallas-Forth Worth area's Hot 93.9, he denied that he thought Jade was the real Taylor.

John denied mistaking Jade for Taylor

He explained: "There's so many people that bombarded the stage, that I was looking for [Taylor]. So the video has me trying to find her, and you know, I thought it was so funny the way it was interpreted. And it’s cool, I didn’t care. If I shave my head, it’s headlines. If I mispronounce something, that’s headlines, and I know that about me."

John Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift when handing over the award for ‘Video of the Year.’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/z8MsJtcp1V — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 27, 2019

He added: "Sometimes I fantasise, what if I had given it to [Jolie]? That would have been awesome. I should have just gone all the way with it. I have a sense of humour about all of that — I always have — because, look, we’re in pretty good shape on any given day that that kind of thing could make headlines." Whether or not John really did mistake Jade for Taylor, it was all water under the bridge on the night, as the group posed happily together backstage after receiving the award. This isn't the first time the Grease star has made a gaffe during an award show, as he infamously introduced Idina Menzel as 'Adale Dazeem' at the 2014 Oscars.

Idina previously opened up about the incident at the Tribeca Film Festival back in 2016, and explained her initial reaction. She said: "The honest truth? Right when it was happening, I was like, 'What the [expletive] did he just say?'" She then added that she gave herself a quick talking to, adding: "'Get over yourself. You’re so vain and conceited. Just go. Sing. Like, Meryl Streep is there.' That's the whole thing that went on, about eight seconds to get myself back in the zone."

