John Travolta appears to mistake drag queen for Taylor Swift in hilarious onstage mishap What a trav-esty!

It's Adele Dazeem all over again! It appears that John Travolta made a bit of an error at the MTV VMA's on Monday night after attempting to present the Video of the Year award to Ru Paul's Drag Race star Jade Jolie instead of Taylor Swift herself. His confusion did not go unnoticed by fans, who took to Twitter to discuss the awkward moment. One person wrote: "Let John Travolta do something at every award show," while another added: "John Travolta just gave the VMA to Drag Race alum Jade Jolie in Taylor Swift drag, FULLY not knowing that it was NOT Taylor Swift, thinking that it was IN FACT Taylor Swift. I am... reeling."

This isn't the first time that John has made an awkward error during an awards ceremony, as he announced Idina Menzel as 'Adele Dazeem' at the 2014 Oscars. While presenting the award at the VMAs alongside Queen Latifah, he referenced the now-famous incident by having his co-presenter read out the winner's name before mistakenly trying to give the award to the wrong person. Joking about the self-fulfilling prophecy, one viewer tweeted: "John Travolta accidentally giving Taylor Swift's award to a drag queen is OBJECTIVELY FUNNIER by the fact that literally one minute earlier he made Queen Latifah read the envelope so he WOULDN'T MESS UP."

There were no hard feelings as Taylor posed backstage with John

Jade starred as the Taylor Swift impersonator in her music video for You Need to Calm Down, which won the coveted award at the ceremony. Although Jade and Taylor have yet to discuss the awkward moment, but they did share a video of themselves backstage after their huge win, with Taylor saying: "We are backstage, not really able to process – what did happen?!" Jade replied: "You won Video of the Year," to which Taylor said: "We! It's a we, it's a collective."

