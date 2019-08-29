Hollyoaks shock as Tony Hutchinson is killed by Breda McQueen - but actor Nick Pickard hints at big twist Surely Tony isn't really dead?

Hollyoaks fans have been left outraged and are even threatening to stop watching the Channel 4 soap after Tony Hutchinson was stabbed and seemingly murdered by serial killer Breda McQueen. However, actor Nick Pickard, who has been in the in the show since its first episode 25 years ago, has spoken out about his character's end - and has hinted that there could be a few twists still to come. He told Metro: "Well, there he goes! We're all to believe that Tony is dead. We’ve done this kind of thing before – Breda is a serial killer and has killed off plenty of residents so the viewers are going to think I’m a goner! She has killed everyone else!" He added: "In this game, you never know what's going to happen. The whole company is on year to year deals. You have to live on the edge and you don't ever take for granted that you will be there forever. So you're always thinking, this is the year they’ve had enough of me!"

Breda McQueen appeared to kill Tony Hutchinson

In shocking scenes on Wednesday's E4 first look episode, Tony was attacked by Breda after discovering that she was responsible for the many village deaths, having found a teddy bear identical to the ones given to the children of her victims. Tony realised she had killed Louis Loveday, Russ Owen, Glenn Donovan, Mac Nightingale and Carl Costello, as well as his own son Harry. Tony confirmed his theory by ringing Harry's phone.

Actor Nick Pickard has been in the soap since it started 25 years ago

Tony told Breda that she needed help, to which she replied: "But I am helping, Tony. I am helping rid the world of useless and reprobate dads." Tony told Breda that she was "finished" but she had other ideas and plunged a knife into his stomach. In heartbreaking scenes, Tony - who is the soap's longest-running character - saw his life flash before him as she sank to the ground clutching the teddy bear. Harry than appeared as a hallucination, telling Tony that everything was okay before he appeared to die.

