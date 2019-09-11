Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon reveals Bethany Platt exit date The Corrie star has been on the soap for five years

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has finally revealed when her character Bethany Platt will wave goodbye to Weatherfield – March 2020. The actress admitted that her departure from the soap will be "horrible" after calling the cobbles home for the last five years. Speaking on ITV's Lorraine on Wednesday morning she said: "At the end of January I will leave Corrie but will be on screen until March, it's going to be horrible. I'll have been there five years."

The 23-year-old explained that her exit from the long-running soap feels like it has come at the "right time". She added: "But it feels like the right time. I will miss everyone so much. I can't think about it properly cos I’ll get upset. I've had the best time, it's a cliché but we're like a family." She then joked: "I'll be devastated but hopefully they keep me in the group chat!"

Lucy won an NTA for her role as Bethany

MORE: The TV Choice Awards 2019: The most talked-about outfits

Lucy has no plans to follow in her former Corrie co-star Catherine Tyldesley's footsteps though, as she admitted we won't be seeing her on Strictly Come Dancing any time soon. She told Lorraine Kelly: "I think I’d like to focus on doing more acting, dramas and things, and maybe in the future I could do something like that."

MORE: Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon opens up about her body image struggles

Speaking about her departure from Corrie on Twitter at the time of the announcement, Lucy wrote: "After the most incredible four years, I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave Coronation Street at the end of my contract in 2020. It’s hard to put into words how much this show means to me. I’ve made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I’ve had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I’ve laughed with the best people every day. I’m so thankful to Iain and everyone at Coronation Street, I owe everything to them and I will miss them greatly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.