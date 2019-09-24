Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook supported by Emma Willis ahead of his debut TV appearance on The Circle The Strictly It Takes Two host is one proud mum!

Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook is set to become a star in his own right as he joins other contestants on the reality TV show The Circle, which kicks off on Tuesday evening. And ahead of his debut appearance, the Strictly It Takes Two star paid a sweet tribute to her first-born on Instagram. Sharing Woody's official photo from the show on her page, Zoe wrote: " Good luck to my best boy on his adventure on @c4thecircle proud mamalady X." The Circle host Emma Willis was one of the first to comment on Zoe's message to wish him luck, writing: "He's going to be fab." Other famous faces supporting Woody include Kate Thornton and former Strictly star Ian Waite.

The Circle host Zoe Ball supported Woody Cook ahead of his TV debut

Woody, 18, revealed that Zoe and his dad Norman Cook have both given him advice ahead of his TV debut. They told him: "What you say on TV is out there forever. You can't unsay it and once you share too much, you never unshare it." The Circle follows eight different people who live their lives for three weeks in the same apartment complex but don't actually meet. Instead, they communicate through an app. The aim of the game show is to avoid being blocked and eliminated, which then results in the other contestants discovering whether or not the person was who they said they were, or someone else. The winner receives £100,000.

Woody is the son of Zoe Ball and Norman Cook

The teenager added that his parents have been supportive of his TV debut, and that he has already thought about what he would do if he won the money. He said: "I wouldn't spend it all immediately. I'd get a lot of music equipment and start working on my dream. The dream is to gather a group of mates and make a record label." And while he is aware that a lot of people will already know who is because of his parents, he won't have that worry in The Circle. "I might get more attention outside of the show but there will be no extra pressure on me inside The Circle because no one will know who they are!" he said.

Zoe and Norman are incredibly proud of their son. Woody gave his first interview at the beginning of the year in Boys By Girls magazine, where he came out as bisexual. In the lengthy article, he opens up about how his parents' relaxed upbringing of him has taught him to be open. "I'm bisexual. I'm a bit of a free thinker. I don't care what gender someone is. I'm quite laid back about most things in life, including my sexual orientation," he said, going on to add: "I'm in such a good position that I should be free-thinking and happy. I really feel like my friends and family are all really laid-back - especially my parents. And growing up around them has taught me sharing, happiness, and kindness."

