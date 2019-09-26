12 best new shows on Netflix to watch this week Check out the best new Netflix shows to watch here!

Need some ideas for what to watch over the next few days? Netflix has some amazing new shows that have only recently premiered or are being released in the next few days, so take a look at our top picks to see which series, whether it be it a drama, comedy or documentary, is up your street!

Criminal - Out now

This anthology series looks at three very different 'criminals' who are being interrogated after a crime has been committed, with a close look at the police techniques at work while the clock ticks down to their being charged or released. Starring David Tennant, Hayley Atwell and Katherine Kelly, these bottle episodes seem more like watching a play than a TV show, and is a police procedural psychological drama like no other. There is also three other mini series set in Germany, France and Spain to watch afterwards.

Unbelievable - Out now

After a teenage girl is attacked and sexually assaulted in her apartment, her statement to the police is questioned due to the lack of evidence and her own personal history, forcing her to admit that she made up the ordeal. A few years later, two detectives stumble upon striking similarities between sexual assaults in their districts, and team up together to track out the assailant. Based on a true story, this series will have you hooked, while also wondering how on earth this could have been allowed to happen in real life.

Glitch season three - Out now

The official synopsis to this very creepy show reads: "A police officer and a doctor face an emotionally charged mystery when six local residents inexplicably return from the dead in peak physical form." Season three recently dropped on the streaming service, so if you have a quiet weekend and the weather stays rainy, this could be one to snuggle in and watch!

The I-Land - Out now

Starring Kate Bosworth, this series follow ten people who wake up on a terrifying island with no memory of who they are and how they even got there, and try to stick together to find a way out of the terrifying situation.They soon discover this world is not as it seems as they begin to face the island's psychological and physical challenges.

Disenchantment - Out now

The Simpsons fan? Try Disenchantment, Matt Groening's latest fantasy-themed animation. The series follows Bean, a young princess who leaves her kingdom to go on adventures with her elf friend Elfo and her personal demon, Luci. Season two has recently dropped on Netflix, and is a fun show complete with ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and more!

Explained: season 2 - Thursday 26 September

Want to learn more about bamboozling topics? This co-production with the popular news site Vox looks like a variety of different topics and breaks them down so anyone can understand in just 18-minute episodes, meaning that you'll have some great dinner party anecdotes AND you might really learn something.

The Politician - Friday 27 September

Payton Hobart has always known that one day, he will be the President of the United States, and the first thing he needs to do on his path to victory is become his Student Body President. Thus begins an hilarious, stressful and bloody (yes, bloody) battle to win the presidency. This political satire is funny, smart and with all of the sass you can expect from a Ryan Murphy creation. A must watch!

The Good Place season four - Friday 27 September

The fourth and final season of The Good Place premieres on Netflix on Friday, and sees Eleanor suddenly become the (fake) architect of 'the Good Place' to see whether four random souls can really turn good after a year of being there, including her one true love Chidi, who now has no memory of her. We can't wait to see how the final series will wrap things up.

Skylines - Friday 27 September

This Germany export follows a young and gifted hip-hop producer in Frankfurt who gets the chance of a lifetime when he signs with Skyline Records. The official synopsis continues: "But the worlds of music, organised crime and high finance collide when the label owner’s gangster brother returns from exile to claim his share." Eek.

Rotten - Friday 4 October

Netflix's synopsis for the upcoming documentary sounds gross and fascinating in equal measure. It reads: "From the team behind Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and The Mind of a Chef, Rotten gives food the true crime treatment, diving deep into the food production underworld to expose the corruption, waste and real dangers behind your everyday eating habits."

My Country: The New Age - Friday 4 October

This Korean export is a story about people who "desire power while protecting their faith". Set between the late Goryeo dynasty and the early Joseon dynasty (AKA the 14th century), it follows Seo Hwi, a principled warrior who "does not compromise when it comes to injustice", and his friend Seon-ho, who works hard to move past his social rank before the pair become at odds following a misunderstanding. We're intrigued!

Raising Dion - Friday 4 October

The new Stranger Things? Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole who becomes a single mother singlehandedly raising her superhero-powered son following the death of her husband, Mark (played by Michael B. Jordan, no less). The synopsis reads: "Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities."