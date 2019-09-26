Lucy Fallon fans go wild over the Corrie star's home Fans were in awe of the Coronation Street star's new walls

Lucy Fallon has revealed that she's renovated her front room and the results are stunning. The Corrie star shared a snap of herself sitting on a big, beautiful leather sofa as she flicked through her iPad and enjoyed her new surroundings. She added the caption: "we have a complete living room! (Front room hehe) Here is a pic of me enjoying friends on my iPad. Something I do pretty much every night."

Needless to say, the 23-year-old's followers rushed to the comment section of her snap to let the actress know how much they adored her new living room. One wrote: "Honestly what I want my house to look like," and another added: "Your place looks great Lucy – good work!"

Lucy shared the snap of her living room on Instagram

The Corrie stars' fans were also keen to know where she bought her shelves from, with many asking: "Hi where are the shelves from?" But it was the wall colour that Lucy's followers were particularly taken with, which appeared to be a gorgeous olive green shade. Many replied asking things such as: "Looks lovely! What colour is that paint please I've been looking for something just like this!" Another asked: "It's gorgeous! What colour is the wall?"

MORE: Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon reveals Bethany Platt exit date

Lucy won an NTA for her role as Bethany

MORE: The TV Choice Awards 2019: The most talked-about outfits

Lucy will probably be making a lot more use of her new room in the near future, as the actress announced that she'll be leaving Coronation Street in March 2020 after a five-year stint on the soap. The actress admitted that her departure from the soap will be "horrible". Speaking on ITV's Lorraine she said: "At the end of January I will leave Corrie but will be on screen until March, it's going to be horrible. I'll have been there five years," adding: "But it feels like the right time. I will miss everyone so much. I can't think about it properly cos I’ll get upset. I've had the best time, it's a cliché but we're like a family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.