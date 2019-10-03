Piers Morgan shocks Strictly pair with awkward question The Strictly pair handled the personal question like pros!

Piers Morgan surprised Strictly Come Dancing stars Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard on Good Morning Britain after cheekily asking if the pair are "at it". During Wednesday episode of the breakfast show, he asked them: "Are you two at it yet like all the Strictly couples or not? You all end up with the curse right? Don’t tell me you haven’t tried. Have you or not?"

Piers asked the pair the cheeky question on GMB

The pair instantly denied a romantic connection, with AJ explaining to Piers that he was in a relationship. Piers replied: "How does she feel about you dancing with a hot blonde?" to which the professional dancer said: "She is a hot blonde also so I’m very happy when I to dance with her... It’s the profession, Piers. Obviously if you wanna make it work, you obviously do 12 hours a day in the studio. You wanna do fantastic for 12 million people live on Saturday night. You work hard." Saffron added: "I just look at AJ as such a good friend."

AJ is in a relationship with Abbie Quinnen

Despite rumours that AJ and Saffron are in a relationship, AJ is currently loved-up with his girlfriend, fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen, who he met during their Burn the Floor dance tour. He shared a beautiful snap of himself with her during their first holiday at the Aldemar Knossos Royal on the Greek island of Crete. Holding hands in the photo, AJ simply captioned his: "Feeling HAPPY..." while Abbie captioned hers: "Making memories". The pair were still going strong in August, where it appears that Abbie met AJ's brother, Love Island's Curtis. According to The Sun, the couple had been dating for a while before going on their loved-up vacation back in June.

