Susanna Reid shows off DRAMATIC Good Morning Britain transformation: photo The star shared before-and-after photos with fans

Susanna Reid showed off her natural beauty on Thursday as she shared before-and-after photos ahead of her Good Morning Britain appearance. In a split-screen post, the 48-year-old star uploaded two pictures – the first taken at 4am, and the second at 6am, minutes before she went live on air. The image on the left shows Susanna makeup-free and with her hair falling naturally around her shoulders – and the TV favourite was quick to compare that snapshot with the one taken after she’d visited the show’s makeup artist and hairdresser. "You've got to fake it to make it…" she quipped in the caption. Of course the mother-of-three was soon inundated with comments – the majority of which complemented her on makeup-free image. "I prefer the natural 4am one," one follower wrote, while another added: "Natural beauty… Glamorous beauty. Still lovely xx." "Beautiful with or without the face paint," a third remarked, while another fan concluded: "You don't need makeup."

Susanna Reid shared a before-and-after photo on Instagram ahead of her GMB appearance

In her latest column for the Mail, Susanna opens up about her beauty routine, and admitted she wouldn't want to go on air without her "armour" on. "Makeup gives me a mask to help me do my job," she admits. "I also have a weekly spray tan and dye my roots fortnightly. It's a case of faking it to make it, and I'm ok with that. I'm all for making ourselves look good – as long as we feel good too. Feeling under pressure to look the same means we've gone too far."

She continues: "I have found my mood drop on occasion, scrolling through everyone's 'I'm having my best life' Instagram looks. It's one of the reasons I post bareface selfies on social media because, sometimes, the 'amazing' pictures give the wrong impression."

The star took home three awards at the National Reality TV Awards on Monday

On Monday, Susanna was once again triumphant at the National Reality TV Awards, picking up the gongs for Best Presenter and Best Celebrity Personality. Good Morning Britain also won Best Talk Show. Sharing a photo of herself with the awards on Twitter, she wrote: "Thank you @nationalrealitytvawards #BestTalkShow #BestTVPresenter #CelebrityPersonality Dress @feeg_fiona_." Her GMB co-host Piers Morgan was quick to respond, joking: "AGAIN?!!! That's 3000 consecutive years! You're the Ant & Dec of the Reality TV Awards. Congrats."