7 best new shows on Netflix to watch this week Check out the best new Netflix shows to watch here!

Need some ideas for what to watch over the next few days? Netflix has some amazing new shows that have only recently premiered or are being released in the next few days, so take a look at our top picks to see which series, whether it be a drama, comedy or documentary, is up your street!

The Good Place season four - Ongoing

The fourth and final season of The Good Place has now premiered on Netflix, and sees Eleanor suddenly become the (fake) architect of 'the Good Place' to see whether four random souls can really turn good after a year of being there, including her one true love Chidi, who now has no memory of her. We can't wait to see how the final series will wrap things up.

Rotten - Friday 4 October

Netflix's synopsis for the upcoming documentary sounds gross and fascinating in equal measure. It reads: "From the team behind Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown and The Mind of a Chef, Rotten gives food the true crime treatment, diving deep into the food production underworld to expose the corruption, waste and real dangers behind your everyday eating habits."

My Country: The New Age - Friday 4 October

This Korean export is a story about people who "desire power while protecting their faith". Set between the late Goryeo dynasty and the early Joseon dynasty (AKA the 14th century), it follows Seo Hwi, a principled warrior who "does not compromise when it comes to injustice", and his friend Seon-ho, who works hard to move past his social rank before the pair become at odds following a misunderstanding. We're intrigued!

Raising Dion - Friday 4 October

The new Stranger Things? Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole who becomes a single mother singlehandedly raising her superhero-powered son following the death of her husband, Mark (played by Michael B. Jordan, no less). The synopsis reads: "Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities."

Rhythm + Flow - Wednesday 9 October

For reality show fans, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris have a new Netflix show where they search for the next hip hop sensation the Netflix's first ever music competition. The stars travel to LA, New York City, Atlanta and Chicago to find the best undiscovered talent to perform in the show – we're expecting big things!

Insatiable season 2 - Friday 11 October

Starring Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, and Alyssa Milano, this dark revenge comedy's first season had a mixed reception from viewers, but was popular enough for the new season two! The new series will likely look at the aftermath of Petty killing her stalker ex Christian and her kidnapper, Stella Rose. Dramatic, right?!

The Hook Up Plan season 2 - Friday 11 October

This French comedy follows Elsa, a young woman heartbroken after her split from her boyfriend. So when she meets a new, gorgeous guy and finally starts to cheer up, it feels like fate. Little does she know that her friends hired a male escort to go out with her. Season two will see a time jump in the show, as Elsa attempts to get over her friends deception and her relationship with Julius by moving to 'Buenos Aires'.