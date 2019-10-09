Sharon Osbourne reveals surprising reason she won't work with Simon Cowell again Sharon Osbourne and Simon Cowell worked together on X Factor

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she wouldn't work with Simon Cowell again. The pair were judges on The X Factor over the years before Simon reportedly let Sharon go from the show back in 2017, and the star has now said she wouldn't team up with him again. Chatting on The Talk, she explained: "I don't want to work with him. Because I said certain things about, and to, Simon, doesn't mean I hate him for ever, just for that second I don't like him. He is okay, it's just I don't want to work with him."

Sharon said she wouldn't work with Simon again

She also jibed his claims that he recently reached out to make amends with her, adding: "The other day? It was May 2018, I haven't heard from him since." Simon is currently promoting the upcoming special celebrity version of The X Factor. Chatting about why he had changed the format, he explained: "It just felt so obvious to do a celebrity version. The only condition was I couldn't know who was going to be on it. I said to the team, 'You've got to find some acts who you believe can sell records off the back of this, because if you don't do that it won't work.' So that was the deal and we stuck to it. I swear to God I didn't have a clue who any of the acts were."

The pair used to work together on The X Factor

READ: Strictly's Brendan Cole joins The X Factor: Celebrity – full line-up revealed

Speaking about working with Louis Walsh again, he added: "You have got to remember Louis was a manager when I first met him. So we've worked together on a lot of acts that he's managed. I've never, really ever had a disagreement with Louis over an artist or a decision or anything else. We've worked as friends. We're genuinely friends and that was part of the decision to have him on the show again this year. It wasn't just the fact that he's been on the show, it's just that it reminded me, unlike other people, that managers can be great friends as well. Louis is a great guy. He's a great friend. He's gone away and has taken that time to remember what makes him tick, and that's music."

READ: Sharon Osbourne debuts fourth facelift on live TV