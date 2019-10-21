First look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher on The Crown is here Gillian Anderson looks uncannily like Margaret Thatcher

The first photos of Gillian Anderson in character as Margaret Thatcher on the set of The Crown are here, and the actress is the spitting image of Britain's first female Prime Minister. In the snaps, the The Fall actress can be seen in a royal blue dress and black court shoes as she walks on board a replica of the Royal Yacht Britannia. With Margaret's recognisable bouffant mane, Gillian looked strikingly like the leader back in the 1980s.

Gillian Anderson or Margaret Thatcher?

Indeed, the scene, which was filmed in Spain, is thought to be recreating Margaret's visit to the Bahamas for a Commonwealth meeting in 1985. The scene is thought to depict the tensions between the Queen and the Prime Minister, as Margaret reportedly was isolated by the Queen after opposing sanctions against the apartheid regime in South Africa.

Gillian previously opened up about joining the cast, saying in a statement: "I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman. Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era."

Olivia Coleman will play the Queen in season three

Fans are already praising the early look at The Crown season four, which also showed actress Emma Corrin in full costume as Princess Diana on the set. Speaking about landing the role, Emma previously said: "I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"