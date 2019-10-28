Amanda Holden is back at work after breaking her leg in nasty accident - see the pic Amanda Holden is using a mobility scooter to help her get around

Amanda Holden has shared an update after breaking her leg in two places after a nasty accident while on holiday. Posting on Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent judge has revealed that she is back in the UK and has returned to work for Heart Breakfast, and is using a helpful mobility scooter to get around! Sharing a chic snap of herself in a red leather skirt and matching jumper, she wrote: "#Morning @thisisheart breakfast great to be back."

Amanda is back at work and she looks amazing

Fans were quick to compliment her look and to welcome her back following her break, with one writing: "There is definitely no holding you back Amanda! You look stunning!" Another added: "You are still so beautiful. If I broke my leg I’d look like a mess but you make it work Amanda!" A third Instagram follower wrote: "You’re having so much fun on that scooter thing, aren’t you? Lol! Good for you. There was just no way you weren’t coming back in style be full glam and lash. Love ya."

Amanda broke her leg on holiday

Amanda previously opened up about how she broke her leg after calling into Heart Breakfast in late October. She explained: "I just can't believe what's happened... on the first day here as well so I'm just totally gutted. Basically I was trying to be a good mother… and I said to Hollie, 'Mummy can come on that with you' and there’s this like, you remember [Total] Wipeout, that TV thing? There’s like a children’s Total Wipeout thing in the middle of the sea... I was showing off, Jamie – I made it across to the other side and then my leg slipped because obviously it's wet and it went the other way and I felt it break. I was rushed to hospital and I've got a metal plate and screws in my leg, which currently is the fastest and easiest way for it to heal. I haven't got a cast, I've got metal in my leg and a splint and it's all wrapped up and it's got a heartbeat in it." Ouch!

