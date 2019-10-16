Jennifer Aniston throws shade at famous friend in hilarious new Instagram post The Friends star already has over 7million followers since opening her account on Tuesday

Jennifer Aniston delighted her fans on Tuesday after finally joining Instagram – and her popular account has already racked up over 7million followers. Already a fan of Instagram Stories, the Friends actress threw some hilarious shade at her celebrity pal Whitney Cummings shortly after opening her account. Whitney has posted a screenshot of Jennifer's account and had written: "Here we go. Get ready to get tagged in every dog post of mine @jenniferaniston." However, eagle-eyed Jennifer noticed that Whitney was jet to follow her, and replied: "Serious question: did you follow me back yet?" The Morning Show actress also reposted messages from her other famous friends, including a sweet photo her co-star Courteney Cox had shared of them both to welcome her online.

Jennifer Aniston is already showing her hilarious sense of humour online

The internet went wild when Jennifer opened Instagram and it was trending on Twitter most of the day. The star is following many of her showbiz friends, including her Friends co-stars minus Matthew Perry, who is now the only one from the show not to have an account. She is also following her ex-husband Justin Theroux, who she has remained on good term with since their divorce. Jennifer is also following the likes of Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Sandler and Will Arnett as well as beauty brand Aveeno, for which she is an ambassador for.

Jennifer published her first Instagram photo which was from the recent Friends reunion

As expected, Jennifer's first Instagram post was pretty epic, and Friends related. The 50-year-old shared a photo from the recent reunion, which featured her with the entire core cast members: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," wrote the star, who played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom. She also tagged every member of the Friends family - much to the surprise of her new followers.

Jennifer's arrival to Instagram follows shortly after Courteney's hilarious dig at her friend for still not being active on the popular picture sharing site. After the Friends reunion, the Monica Geller actress shared a throwback photo of the cast and tagged all the co-stars who had an account. However, when it came to Jennifer, Courteney couldn't resist poking fun of her by using the hashtag "#seriouslyjen?"

