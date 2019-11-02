Kevin Clifton and Gorka Marquez reveal their hopes ahead of exciting Strictly milestone

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Kevin Clifton and Gorka Marquez are preparing for an exciting new challenge, which they shared on Instagram. Gorka posted a series of videos to his Stories which gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse from rehearsals for their appearance on a special Strictly segment on Children in Need on 16 November. Appearing on screen wearing a neon yellow and black patterned shirt, the Spaniard pointed out how sweaty he was after just one dance. "We just finished rehearsals for Children in Need, and I feel like I've been dancing the whole day," he said.

Gorka shared videos from the rehearsals for Children in Need

He then panned to his colleague Luba Mushtuk, who won the charity contest last year alongside Shane Richie. As she shimmied in her glitzy red dress, he commented: "Here's the lady in red." The dancer then revealed that Kevin Clifton was to his right, in a blue shirt with a similar pattern. "It's your first one and my first one," Gorka commented. "Oh, it's going to be wicked, best one ever, Maisie Smith over here," Kevin said, gesturing to his EastEnders actress partner, who responded: "Smashing it!"

"I hear she's going to win," Gorka teased, pointing to his celeb partner, Louisa Lytton, who finished fourth on Strictly back in 2006 and also represented the UK at the Eurovision Dance Contest in 2008. "All of them are going to win," commented Luba, "because they're already winners!"

It's Kevin and Gorka's first time on Children in Need this year

She was voted out of this year's Strictly in week two with her celebrity partner, Olympic rower James Cracknell while Kevin and TV presenter Anneka Rice are also out of the competition. However, he will return on Saturday to dance the American Smooth with football player Alex Scott, as her professional partner Neil Jones is temporarily out of the competition due to injury. Gorka, who met his partner Gemma Atkinson on the set of Strictly in 2017, hasn't been paired with a celebrity this year but has been taking part in group dances.

